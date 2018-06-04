5 to start your day

1. Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman
Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another. See more >
2. Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital
Highway did not fully reopen until more than six hours later. See more >
#Coquihalla northbound reopened about 40 mins ago. Vehicles southbound are trying to set up a counterflow lane. pic.twitter.com/fbXOsyRhKy
— David Poulin (@davidnpoulin) June 4, 2018
3. Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem
City says it doesn’t expect a public meeting now on the pesky birds until July. See more >
4. Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines
Firefighters rescued an elderly man who was trapped inside. See more >
5. Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program
Program starts in June across 116 depots, to expand everywhere in province by 2019. See more >
