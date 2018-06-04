One of the peacocks causing a fuss in a Surrey neighbourhood. (Amy Reid/Surrey Now-Leader)

5 to start your day

Young woman killed in highway crash, peacock problems continue to plague Surrey, and more

1. Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another. See more >

2. Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway did not fully reopen until more than six hours later. See more >

3. Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

City says it doesn’t expect a public meeting now on the pesky birds until July. See more >

4. Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

Firefighters rescued an elderly man who was trapped inside. See more >

5. Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots, to expand everywhere in province by 2019. See more >


REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley consumes caffeine for underprivileged kids

Camp Day: Tim Hortons is again dedicating all proceeds from coffee sales Wednesday to kids camps.

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

Top Educator: Langley environmental champion gets students excited for science

A Walnut Grove science teacher is lauded by the prime minister for his work.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Canada should aim to recycle 85% of plastics by 2025, groups say

Justin Trudeau wants this week’s G7 leaders summit to include the signing of an anti-plastics charter

Hepatitis C screening recommended for people born between 1945-1975

Association says people should tested based on their age — not only possible risk factors

B.C. killer’s second sentencing hearing starts today

Cherryville man who killed Armstrong teenager in 2011 won appeal of first degree murder conviction

Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway closed in both directions for three hours, was not expected to fully reopen until midnight

