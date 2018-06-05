5 to start your day

Reported shooting in Surrey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Chilliwack and more

1. IHIT deployed to reported shooting in Campbell Heights

RCMP have closed 40th Avenue from 184th to 192nd Streets. Around 11 p.m. Monday, Surrey Fire also responded to a location in the northeastern area of Surrey for a vehicle fire. See more >

2. Trudeau in Chilliwack Tuesday to chat with pipeline supporters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan is to meet with one of the most outspoken B.C. Indigenous leaders in support of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, Chief Ernie Crey of the Cheam First Nation. See more >

3. Hundreds show support at pipeline protests across B.C.

Protests occurred in Mission, Chilliwack and Surrey at the same time as other protests across Canada. See more >

4. Cars hit by falling feces at Abbotsford Park

An Abbotsford woman says her car was hit by a large amount of feces falling from the sky in mid-May, just a day after a similar incident in Kelowna that has prompted Transport Canada to look into whether aircraft are to blame. See more >

5. Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

Peacocks continue to ruffle feathers in Sullivan Heights and the city is looking to other municipalities for a possible solution. See more >

