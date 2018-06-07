5 to start your day

SUV careens into White Rock home, ICBC said Maple Ridge man’s large insurance bill justified and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. RCMP arrest alleged money launderer in Richmond

Dan Bui Shun Jin is an alleged “high roller” with international ties, who arrived in B.C. in late May, RCMP said. See more >

2. SUV careens into hillside White Rock home

Three people were home at the time – two upstairs and one in the basement – however, none were injured. Meanwhile, the driver was taken to hospital. See more >

3. ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

ICBC says 10 at-fault accidents in a 19-year period justify charging a Pitt Meadows farmer $41,000 a year to insure his truck, but the farmer disagrees. See more >

4. It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

It’s spring, which marks the breeding season for many animals across B.C., leading to some pretty wacky behaviour as they move to protect their newborns. See more >

5. Surveillance footage captures suspects in gang killing

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified two vehicles and two men believed to be associated to the murder of Gavinder (Gavin) Grewal, who had strong links to Abbotsford gang activity. See more >

Just Posted

Canseco returns to Aldergrove Days tournament

Jose Canseco and Katie Stuart help raise awareness of addictions, mental health

Looking for the perfect jump

Langley athlete could set a Canadian record in the pole vault on route to national team

New inclusion rally being organized for June 19

SOGI supporters want trustee candidates to hear their message, too.

Surveillance footage captures suspects in Gavin Grewal murder

Man with strong Abbotsford gang links was killed last December

Langley teacher: Student actions speak to a bright future

Seniors at R.E. Mountain Secondary create a year-long project aimed at fighting for social justice.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Ex-B.C. Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

From Nanaimo, Forsyth began racing World Cup events in 1997 and a national champion for skiing

VIDEO: Semi-truck righted after rollover crash in Delta

The truck closed roads for several hours after the crash on the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers from hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

Police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting seniors and their jewelry

Vancouver police have received reports of eight cases of such theft in less than a month

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

