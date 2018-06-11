5 to start your day

North Vancouver apartment fire kills two, crash near a Surrey cemetery kills two others, and more

A pedestrian-involved crash in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Sunday morning. (Shane MacKichan)

1. Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others were taken to hospital with various injuries. See more >

2. Alcohol suspected factor after pedestrian hit by pickup truck in Surrey

RCMP say driver was arrested after Newton crash Sunday morning. See more >

3. Crash in stolen Langley vehicle kills two on 16 Avenue

Two men known to police died in a crash early Sunday morning near Hazelmere Cemetery. See more >

4. Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for Langley breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify. See more >

5. Rescued parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary in Delta via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.