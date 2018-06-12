5 to start your day

Coroners inquest into Mission shooting death underway, mother, son killed in apartment fire and more

Here are the top stories making news this morning in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP officer says he was skeptical about shots fired call in Lisa Dudley case

An RCMP officer laughed with a police dispatcher about a call reporting six gunshot sounds in a quiet Mission neighbourhood in 2008, a coroner’s inquest hear Monday. See more >

Two family members killed in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

An apartment fire in North Vancouver has killed two people and sent a dozen to hospital for treatment of various injuries. See more >

White Rock council support sought for new sandcastle contest

White Rock’s Canadian Open Sandcastle Competition could be making a comeback as soon as August next year – if the volunteer White Rock Events Society can persuade city council to approve their plan and kick in $30,000 in cash support and more in in-kind services. See more >

Rally aims to get Surrey’s leaders ‘off their behinds’ to make city safer from gangs

A rally planned for Wednesday night behind Surrey’s city hall is designed to get the city’s leaders “off their behinds” to do something about gang violence. See more >

Arena in Surrey’s former ‘Stardust’ building to close at end of June – this time for real

Surrey’s landmark Central City Arena will close for good at the end of June, ending an era of roller skating and other sports in a building once known as Stardust. See more >

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments
Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

From Airbus to biplane at Langley museum of flight

Pilot who flew world’s biggest passenger jet will operate replica of WW1 fighter at Father’s day event

VIDEO: Container truck hits Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley

Eastbound traffic limited to a single lane

Good things brewing at Langley’s Dead Frog, in time for Tip ‘n’ Taste

Fundraiser gives Langley company a chance to show off its newest creations and promote its new digs.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Turning cooking into happy experience, rather than chore

Chef suggests using time in the kitchen as a chance to catch up, listen to tunes, or share a drink.

Supporting an Aldergrove family’s cancer battle

Husband and father of four has community rally to help his family get by

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Hockey stick honouring Humboldt Broncos stolen from B.C. porch

South Surrey homeowner describes theft of tribute as ‘disrespectful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit Australia, Fiji

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be making the tour around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney

Trump confused by Trudeau’s ‘pushed around’ comment

President Donald Trump says he and Trudeau just ‘shook hands’

Gunman kills self, 4 child hostages after Florida standoff

The 35-year-old gun man is also reported to have shot a police officer

Migrants transferred to Italian ships for trip to Spain

Italy and Malta have refused the migrants entry to dock at ports since Saturday

North Korea commits to ‘complete denuclearization’

After summit, Trump announces halt to US-SKorea ‘war games’

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

