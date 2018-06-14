5 to start your day

1. Inmate walks off worksite in Pitt Meadows, search underway
Police in Pitt Meadows and B.C. Corrections officials are still looking for a Fraser Regional Correctional Centre inmate who walked away from a supervised work crew. See more >
2. Storm causes flooding in north Surrey
The storm washed out some roads, and reportedly led to flooding in a number of garages and basements. See more >
3. RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake
Chilliwack RCMP scaled back the search Wednesday for a missing 18-year-old man at Chilliwack Lake. See more >
4. Young woman latest target of ‘virtual kidnapping’ in Vancouver: police
Police say a woman in her 20s, studying in Canada on a student visa, recently received a call from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer. Then she was scammed. See more >
5. A call for better truck driver training after overpass crashes in Langley
The number of collisions where semi-trailer trucks fail to clear overpasses shows the need for better training, said David Earle, the president and CEO of the Langley-based B.C. Trucking Association. See more >