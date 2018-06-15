5 to start your day

TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Supreme Court, Maple Ridge senior attacked and more

Here’s what’s making news in the Lower Mainland this morning.

1. TWU loses fight for proposed law school in Canada’s top court

Canada’s top court rules that law societies do not have to accredit Trinity Western University law graduates. See more >

2. Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

“We came across a German shepherd that didn’t like my dog. He lunged at him and then my dog tried to lunge back, and at that point her dog just gripped onto his face and wouldn’t let go.” See more >

3. ‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

They may be number one in their kids’ hearts, but a recent study suggests when men become fathers, they can earn a raise without having to be the top performer in the office. See more >

4. MLA speaks on high-risk sex offender in Chilliwack neighbourhood

Although Conway is no longer incarcerated, he’s still subject to more than two dozen “very stringent conditions, including 24-hour supervision, an ankle bracelet, and a list of prohibitions,” said MLA Laurie Throness. See more >

5. Why has bus traffic disappeared from Abbotsford border crossing, but not elsewhere?

In 2007, a total of 63,318 bus passengers on 1,974 buses made their way through the Sumas crossing, according to U.S. government figures. But in the last decade that number has drastically declined. See more >

