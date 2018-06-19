5 to start your day

TransLink pitches distance-based fares, independent schools top think tank rankings and more

1. TransLink proposes distance-based fares for SkyTrain, future light rail

In a briefing with reporters Monday, executives said that the transit agency was looking at moving towards distance-based fares for rapid transit and SeaBuses, while nixing the three-zone system. See more >

2. Modular housing for homeless open in Surrey

What was a muddy, vacant property off of King George Boulevard just two months ago has been transformed into one of three modular housing sites for 160 of Surrey’s homeless living along 135A Street or in nearby shelters. See more >

3. It may be ‘lights, camera, action!’ for talented Chilliwack doctor

“Their role, if I’m understanding correctly, is to be the middle man and get a cut of the action,” continued Forde. “If their idea of The Basement Doctor, which is the title of the show, takes hold, then the network probably pays them (something for the show’s rights).” See more >

4. Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Four men were arrested in a dramatic takedown by Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officers in Langley Monday night. See more >

5. Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Chilliwack, Vancouver and South Surrey independent schools all made the top 10. See more >

Just Posted

Four arrested in police takedown in Langley

Monday night arrests result of firearms investigation by Vancouver Police Department

Changes afoot to grow year two of mental health car show in Langley

Second annual Langley event expands to help a local school and those with mental health issues.

Neil Diamond tribute comes to Fort Langley

Bobby Bruce bring his Nearly Neil show to the Chief Sepass Theatre.

WATCH: Uke man James Hill back home to teach and play in McBurney

Canadian folk kicks off the summer music series in downtown Langley City.

VIDEO: Decision in Langley condo case shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

Reaction to appeal court decision that forces buyers to pay more than originally agreed

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Ottawa Senators trade Mike Hoffman, less than a week after allegations involving partner

Following the trade Senators make no mention of allegations against Hoffman’s partner

Late goal gives England 2-1 win over Tunisia

At the last World Cup in 2014, England couldn’t even win a game

