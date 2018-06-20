5 to start your day

WestJet Airlines will launch the country’s second ultra-low cost airline Swoop on Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

1. Ultra-low cost airline to launch in B.C. this week

Operated by WestJet, routes include trips from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford and to Edmonton for as little as $40. Other destinations include Halifax and Winnipeg. See more >

2. Fake attempted abduction not funny to residents of Langley neighbourhood

It was around dinner time on June 9, a Saturday, when a teenage girl who was babysitting two toddlers decided to walk them to Alice Brown Park near 44 Avenue and 200 Street in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood. See more >

3. Vancouver massage therapist facing four sex assault charges

Police say that they began investigating Bodhi Jones in March 2017 after female patients alleged that they were assaulted during treatments at a clinic near West 7th Avenue and Burrard Street. See more >

JUST IN: @VancouverPD say Bodhi Jones, a RMT working near West 7th Avenue and Burrard Street, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from patients alleging they were assaulted during treatment. Story to come. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) June 20, 2018

4. Mixed emotions on Surrey’s Strip as homeless begin moving into modular units

There is hope, but also angst and uncertainty as BC Housing and the City of Surrey began moving homeless people into 160 modular housing units in Whalley on Tuesday. See more >

I spoke to this couple on 135A, who don’t have a spot in the modular units, but would take one if available. Both think the province/city’s comment that street will be clear by end of week is unrealistic. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/ldyiu3tNHG — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) June 19, 2018

5. Body of young man who drowned in Chilliwack Lake recovered

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team supported by Chilliwack RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) recovered the body of the 18-year-old man from Surrey who was last seen on June 12. See more >

