5 to start your day

CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

1. Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police have issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in yet another Canada Revenue Agency scam. See more >

2. Missing Delta man’s body found in Alice Lake

According to RCMP, a 20-year-old Delta man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shore, on the southwest side of Alice Lake. See more >

3. Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Mathew Pernosky, of Abbotsford, faces 10 to 25 years behind bars in the murder of his sibling. See more >

4. B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy. See more >

5. Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

As of June 1, B.C. residents have been charged a levy of 0.82 cents per day, plus five per cent GST. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Just Posted

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Langley MP pledges support for stranded adopting families

Mark Warawa said he will pressure the minister of immigration on the issue.

B.C. BMX kid wows GoPro with homemade video

Eight-year-old Rex Johnson wins award for inventive video

A year after fire, B.C. senior and his dog thankful to be together

Terry Theroux was separated from Scruffy for 3 months after evictions, fire displaced Highland residents

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

Man missing from Fraser Valley prompts massive police operation near Grand Forks

RCMP saying little about the case of Wilfred Kilgren of Popkum who was eventually found in Creston

UPDATED: One person killed in fiery crash near Barriere

Thursday evening crash involved three large semi-trailers and a passenger vehicle

5 to start your day

CRA scam goes from bad to worse in Vancouver, body of Delta man found in Squamish lake and more

Second Narrows Bridge collapse survivor remembers tragic day

Kelowna’s Norm Atkinson remembers what it was like to survive B.C. ‘s worst industrial accident

Lions need to focus on football after disruptive fan incident: coach

Wally Buono says his players need to focus on football after defensive back Marcell Young hit a fan

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Most Read