5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

1. Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred. See more >

2. Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

The crosswalk was splattered with what looked like “intentional” white paint. See more >

3. Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was killed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon. See more >

4. Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20. See more >

5. Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday. See more >

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Just Posted

Suspected impaired driver crashes into parked truck

Incident takes place Sunday night in Abbotsford

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Langley’s outgoing DPAC prez declares in trustee race

Suzanne Perreault, a counsellor, wants a seat at Langley’s board of education table this fall.

VIDEO: The Langleys practice for disaster

“Field Day” drill at Emergency Operations Centre

Langley Rivermen picked to play with Ottawa Senators

Eighteen-year-old Angus Crookshank signed in Saturday’s NHL entry draft.

VIDEO: Canadian toddler caught practising hockey skills in crib

Eli Graveline is getting praise from far and wide as the internet freaks out of cute throwback video

Closing arguments expected in trial for twice convicted Canadian killer

Crown, defence expected to give closing arguments in Millard murder trial

Canadians undertake the world’s most dangerous peacekeeping mission

A dozen Canadian peacekeepers arrive in Mali as yearlong mission begins

U.S. justices won’t hear case of anti-gay marriage florist

The case is regarding whether business owners can refuse on religious grounds to comply with anti-discrimination laws

Kangaroo stops play during Australian soccer match

The women’s game stopped play for more than 30 minutes on Monday due to the kangaroo

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

‘I think it’s very disappointing someone would do this. It’s horrible,’ said Surrey resident who took photo of the damage

Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

A 40-year-old man is facing several charges

Man shot dead in Surrey ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Murder of Paul Bennett – a respected Peace Arch Hospital worker and ‘champion of sport’ – ‘not random’

