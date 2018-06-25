5 to start your day

Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec, Surrey’s rainbow sidewalk vandalized and more

Robert William Pickton, 52, shown here in an undated picture taken from TV. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/BCTV-Vancouver)

1. Serial killer Robert Pickton transferred to Quebec: victim’s family

Joyce Lachance, whose niece Marnie Frey was one of six victims whom Pickton was convicted of killing, says she received a phone call from Correctional Services Canada on Thursday saying Pickton had been transferred.

2. Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk defaced 10 days after installation

The crosswalk was splattered with what looked like "intentional" white paint.

3. Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was killed in Surrey on Saturday afternoon.

4. Man facing charges after baby food stolen from Richmond doorstep

The BC Prosecution Service has charged Dana Adam Halifax, 40, after a man was caught on camera swiping a package from a home in the 5000 block of Lackner Crescent on April 20.

5. Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

Yoga practitioners in Aldergrove, had some unlikely company during a string of sessions on Sunday.

