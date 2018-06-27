Photos of Surrey RCMP cars on scene near 67th Avenue and 183A Street on Saturday evening. (Contributed)

5 to start your day

Surrey questions future of RCMP, man presumed drowned in Fraser River and more

1. Surrey’s political hopefuls agree – change in RCMP policing model is needed

In the wake of another rash of shootings in Surrey – three in four days – several political hopefuls are weighing the effectiveness and suitability of RCMP for a city as large as Surrey. See more >

2. No injuries after train derails in New Westminster

New Westminster police say that no one was hurt and there is no ongoing hazmat situation. See more >

3. Surrey RCMP say man shot, woman assaulted in ‘targeted’ Cloverdale incident

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, bringing the city’s shots-fired tally to 25 for 2018. See more >

4. Man presumed drowned after witnesses in Lytton and Boston Bar saw body floating down Fraser

Boston Bar RCMP scanned the Fraser River until dark on June 18, but did not locate what a witness described as ‘a body, in an orange life preserver’. See more >

5. Inmate who walked away arrested in Vancouver

On Friday, Michael Lund was arrested in downtown Vancouver after police pulled him over for not wearing a helmet. See more >

Langley Junior B Thunder win has massive playoff implications

Langley pulls even with New Westminster in the standings

VIDEO: Shakespeare’s R&J – with a futuristic twist – opens Friday

Juliet is no shrinking violet, nor is the young Langley actor playing the role.

Langley senior faces 1,300% property tax hike

Fred Kramer was shocked to see his taxes skyrocket after farm status was removed from his property

The Langleys release salary reports

More than 300 staffers made more than $75K a year

VIDEO: Fort land owner says heritage bylaw too pricey

Eric Woodward spoke to council, but not about his development issue.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

No injuries after train derails in New Westminster

Front Street is closed between Columbia and Begbie

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

