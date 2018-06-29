5 to start your day

Mayors’ Council Chair Derek Corrigan defends a gas tax hike after a joint Mayors’ Council and Translink board meeting Thursday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

1. Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling near Hope

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria said Friday that the plane, a Cessna 182, took off from Calgary Springs at about 9 a.m. PST Thursday. See more >

2. Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission

An online petition has been created asking Correctional Service Canada (CSC) not to transfer convicted murderer Walter Ramsay to Mission. See more >

3. Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Mayors’ Council and TransLink executives voted Thursday to raise the gas tax and fund the $7.3 billion Phase 2 investment plan that would bring light rail to Surrey and extend the Millenium SkyTrain along the Broadway corridor. See more >

4. ‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station. See more >

5. Surrey RCMP issue letter to parents about drugs and gangs

Surrey RCMP and the Surrey School District issued a list of warning signs to Surrey parents that might indicate if their child is “heading down the wrong path.” See more >

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Marijuana cultivation a mixed blessing

Economic benefit comes with other issues

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Township scraps truck route designation on 216 Street

Despite lack of designation, trucks will still be allowed to use the Walnut Grove road

Langleyite races for the fun of it, not necessarily to win

At 70, retiree Norm Shaw still loves climbing behind the wheel to race his Miata.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Ottawa details list of U.S. tariff targets, offers up to $2B in support

Ottawa also released details Friday of a financial aid package for industries and workers caught in the crossfire

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

