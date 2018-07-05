(Wikimedia Commons)

5 to start your day

A teen fatally struck by train in South Surrey, devastating fire in North Delta and more

1. Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

A passenger on board the train, said Amtrak Cascades 518 was travelling northbound from Portland to Vancouver on Wednesday, July 4 when it came to an abrupt stop at around 10 p.m. in the area of Crescent Beach, just after crossing the Canada/U.S. border. See more >

2. North Delta development hit by large fire

Residents posted to Facebook around 2 a.m. to report a number of sirens heading towards townhouse units and a Dodge dealership in the area. Some commenters said they could hear the popping of tires from the fire. See more >

3. Cute bear cubs get wet at Langley Critter Care facility

A video of two bear cubs splashing in a pool is generating a lot of positive feedback online after the Critter Care wildlife rehabilitation facility in Langley posted a clip of Seymour and River playing. See more >

4. Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car at Tsawwassen Mills

Delta Police arrived on scene just after 5 p.m. and had to break the windows to free the five- and three-year-old children. See more >

5. Burnaby Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

According to police, the officer was on foot near the corner of Willingdon Avenue and Parker Street at 10 a.m. Wednesday when tried to stop a driver they thought was using an electronic device behind the wheel. See more >

