5 to start your day

Heat warning issued, man climbs a crane, a dog-sprinting event, and more

1. Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says inland areas expect to hit at least 26 degrees for daytime highs this week. See more >

2. Climber with broken leg rescued after fall into ravine near Hope

The 26-year-old man, who suffered a broken leg, had a flare to show rescuers his location. See more >

3. Man climbs crane in Abbotsford

Firefighters and police were called to deal with a possibly intoxicated man who was hanging from a large crane on Gladwin Road. See more >

4. PHOTOS: Canada Cup takes over South Surrey baseball diamonds

Teams from around the world, including New Zealand and the Philippines, displayed their talent at the 2018 international softball championship. See more >

5. VIDEO: Open-to-all sprinter event for dogs comes to Langley

More than 80 dogs competed at the two-day event held by the Canadian Kennel Club. See more >


