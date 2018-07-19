A crew worked to remove a stolen pickup truck from blueberry bushes on an embankment off Prest Road south of Highway 1 in Chilliwack on July 17. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5 to start your day

A woman is dead in a Mission crash, friends celebrate life of South Surrey train victim and more

1. One in custody after dramatic Abbotsford vehicle theft ends with rollover in Chilliwack

A well-known prolific offender was in Chilliwack court Wednesday after an alleged and dramatic vehicle theft that started in Abbotsford and ended with a rollover off an embankment on Prest Road in Chilliwack. See more >

2.. ‘Jacky boy’ remembered for his love

Jack Stroud, 15, died after he was struck by a train at Crescent Beach two weeks ago. See more >

Jack Stroud’s father, Andy, clenches his heart while he remembers his son. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

3. No easy way to stop drowning deaths in Maple Ridge park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue manager Rick Laing doubts posting any more warning signs would deter anyone from risking their lives by venturing close to the pools. See more >

4. One dead after motorcycle crash in Mission

While details about the accident have yet to be confirmed, it appears the motorcyclist was driving northbound on the London Ave. offramp and struck the concrete barrier. See more >

Mission RCMP have confirmed that a motorcyclist has died after an accident on Wednesday night. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

5. Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

A Vancouver Island man has been convicted of a 1999 sexual assault in which he choked and threatened to kill a 21-year-old woman who was walking back to her car after an outdoor music festival in Abbotsford. See more >

Ex-Nanaimo man convicted of 1999 sex assault at Abbotsford music festival

James Allen Redden, 50, found guilty of three charges

Langley rower takes silver at Lucerne, Switzerland

Andrea Proske quit a good job to take up the sport at a relatively late age. It worked out.

VIDEO: 14-year-old pilot attempts to break Guinness World Record at Langley airport

Mohd Shaikhsorab wants to become youngest pilot with fewest hours logged to fly solo

Langley’s Brunsch bunch

It’s all relative for lacrosse-playing brothers who are teammates

Lower Mainland cools down as heat wave lifts

Environment Canada predicts temperatures in the mid to low 20s

Stolen sunshade puts damper on Lower Mainland woman’s pet-relief effort

Broken umbrella taken from White Rock lawn ‘within 10 minutes’

Police recover body of missing Surrey man, 19, from Buntzen Lake

Man had disappeared on Tuesday afternoon

Owner of B.C. fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

VIDEO: Lower Mainland city introduces ‘a new way to play’

Upgraded playgrounds and public playboxes unveiled in Langley City

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

One dead after fatal motorcycle crash on BC’s Highway 11

Mission RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed one life

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

