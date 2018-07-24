Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. (Toronto Police handout)

5 to start your day

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault, searchers warn against high hikes and more

1. Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

In a news release on Monday, police said the Surrey-born Hoggard faces two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count of sexual interference. See more >

2. B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

North Shore Rescue is trying to warn hikers that pot isn’t a good idea in the backcountry. See more >

3. Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent. See more >

4. Alleged thieves enter Chilliwack truck yard with young boy

“I heard the kid talking and thought, you’ve got to be kidding me. He brought his kid?” See more >

5. Family, RCMP searching for Hope woman missing for four days

Family and police say they are very concerned for Shawnee Morita Inyallie of Hope as her disappearance for several days is ‘out of character’ for the 29-year-old. See more >

Just Posted

Crime down in both Langleys

New figures released by Statistics Canada agency show drop in Township and City

VIDEO: RCMP musical ride returns to Langley

Langley City residents will get a discount on the ticket price

Langley equestrian vaulter dominates at BC Games

Danae Moore takes home four gold medals, winning every individual event

2018 Aldergrove Fair photo gallery

Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts

Langley-based Giants name new associate coach

Jamie Heward brings international credentials to the bench.

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

B.C. mineral exploration permits taking longer: survey

Investor confidence better in Sweden, Australia, executives say

Many questions but few answers in Toronto’s Greektown shooting

The shooting killed two and injured 13

With focus on Mexico, apprehensions grow at the U.S. – Canada border

The number of illegal crossings at parts of the border have ‘skyrocketed’

B.C.’s search and rescue group concerned with commercial guided weed hikes

Group says it’s dangerous to get high in the backcountry

Illegal guns sourced in Canada surge compared to those smuggled from U.S.

Legal Canadian gun owners are selling their weapons illegally, authorities say

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

RCMP say the woman did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle or have any serious injuries.

Deal to transfer Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Reports suggest the 17-year-old Vancouver midfielder is headed to German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Most Read

