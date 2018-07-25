IHIT Corp. Frank Jang outside a housing complex in Langley (Langley Times)

5 to start your day

Police probe death of 7-year-old Langley girl, campfire ban for all of B.C. Thursday and more

Here’s what’s making news around the Lower Mainland Wednesday, July 25:

IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby. See more >

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

A woman in her 30s has died after becoming stuck in the door of a clothing recycling bin on Vancouver’s west side. See more >

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

As of Thursday at noon, the majority of the province will no longer allow campfires. See more >

9-month delay in sentencing for man who killed, burned and dumped body

Ryan Jack Armstrong of Burnaby pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter of Mission’s Victoria Heppner. See more >

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

The study, led by BC Cancer and released earlier this month, was conducted by linking federal immigration information with provincial health data for more than 530,000 women, and suggests immigrant women went for mammograms less than non-immigrant women. See more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Cancer drivers service running low on funds

Increased demand and rising gas costs could force all-volunteer service to dip into cash reserves

Male pedestrian dies after being struck by commercial vehicle

Collision took place on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford early Wednesday morning

Langley’s Spartans take on Brazil in America Games semifinals today

TWU represents Canada in the FISU men’s volleyball championships this week.

NEW: Jazz resonates through village Saturday

The inaugural Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade.

VIDEO: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old girl in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

UPDATE: Langley twin’s cancer fundraising concert surpasses mark

WITH VIDEO: Organizers confirmed Gone Country - Here for the Cure raised more than $651,000.

Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

The BC SPCA is looking to find Mickey, a brown teacup poodle, as soon as possible

B.C. modern treaty group works on implementation

Tsawwassen, Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast communities move ahead

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Maple Ridge lawyer accused in child porn case has first court date

Facing two charges

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Police probe death of 7-year-old Langley girl, campfire ban for all of B.C. Thursday and more