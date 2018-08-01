5 to start your day

Dogs take over YVR, a Maple Ridge teen killed in a crash ID’ed and more

1. Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

It might be scorching hot outside but it’s the Dog Days of Summer indoors this week at the Vancouver International Airport. See more >

2. Gangster involved in international hit found dead in Fraser Valley blueberry field in 2016

More than two years after a body was found in an Abbotsford blueberry field next to the Vedder Canal, a dramatic story of international murder and revenge has emerged. See more >

Abbotsford blueberry farmer Boota Poonia shows an APD officer where he found a dead body in his field on May 11, 2016 near the Vedder Canal. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)

3. Maple Ridge girl, 16, who died in crash identified as Garibaldi student

“She was always just the sweetest girl you could ever imagine. She had a big smile on her face. She had so many goals and aspirations.” See more >

4. Police investigating after vehicle driven through crowd at Electric Love

The festival’s operations director Eileen Halicki said she’s never seen anything like it in more than two decades of festival organizing. See more >

5. Heat warning lifted for Lower Mainland

Lower Mainland residents can soon take a deep breath of the cool, fresh air forecast in the coming days. See more >

