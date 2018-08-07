5 to start your day

Two attacks in Surrey, the temperatures heat up and more

1. One dead, one injured in assaults Surrey RCMP believe to be related

Police say there is no risk to the public. See more >

2. Maple Ridge family stuck on Indonesian island after second earthquake

A Maple Ridge family remains stuck on Lombok, and Indonesian island, after a 7.0 earthquake killed close at least 97 people. See more >

3. 2 small brush fires burning in Fraser Valley: BC Wildfire Service

Both sparked Sunday and appear to be human caused, according to the wildfire service, causing hazy skies in the area. See more >

4. Heat to continue through Lower Mainland until Friday

In a special weather statement Monday, Environment Canada said maximum temperatures will reach the high 20s to low 30s Tuesday through Thursday. See more >

5. As old as B.C., the Chilliwack Fair turns 146 this year

The third oldest of its kind in the province, the annual Chilliwack Fair celebrates its 146th year this year. See more >

Just Posted

Aldergrove on ‘drive’ for Cruise-in awareness

Aldergrove Business Association finds great support for event in this community

VIDEO: Fire in woods behind McLeod Athletic Park in Langley

Multiple fire units at scene

Aldergrove pool a hit during heat wave

Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre appears to be a huge success, judging by the line-ups

VIDEO: Brigade Days comes to a close in Fort Langley

Three-day event ends with re-creating the arrival of the fur brigades

Langley water excursion much like journey made by fur traders

Auction winners took a leisurely boating excursion around the Bedford Channel and Fraser River.

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Scorching heat hits Lower Mainland

Temperatures expected to reach the low 30s

Japan med school confirms altering scores to limit women

Tokyo Medical University systematically altered entrance exam scores for years to keep out female applicants and ensure more men became doctors.

Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame

The resolution urges the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Los Angeles to remove the star because of what it says is Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

Man saved from quake-flattened mosque on Indonesia island

The powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing a number of people and shaking neighboring Bali.

Largest wildfire in California history still growing

It’s the second year in a row that California has recorded the state’s largest wildfire.

Saudi Airlines suspends Canadian operations starting Aug. 13

Saudi Arabia operates at least two routes to the country, both of which depart from Toronto.

Evacuation order issued due to wildfire on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency around 107-hectare fire

Most Read

