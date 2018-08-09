5 to start your day

Wildfires burning in the Lower Mainland, a man charged following a goose attack and more

1. Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track. See more >

2. Agassiz firefighter suffers heat stroke, fight against Hwy. 7 blaze continues

A brush fire near Seabird Island completely closed Highway 7 in both directions between Seabird Bluffs and Johnson Slough rest area Wednesday afternoon, and the blaze is reportedly spreading thanks to the dry ground conditions and high temperatures. See more >

A wildfire has closed Hwy. 7. (Black Press)

3. Maple Ridge man facing charge in Vancouver after goose killed

Vancouver police Sgt. Jason Robillard said that police got a call on B.C. Day, just after 3 p.m., about a goose that had just been hit with a stick near Lost Lagoon at the entrance to the park. See more >

4. Wildfire burning near Horseshoe Bay

The fire has closed trails in the area but ferry traffic is unaffected. See more >

5. Province, Surrey taking action to reduce traffic deaths, injuries

With a record number of collisions in B.C. last year, and 21 people dying on Surrey streets alone, governments are taking new steps to make our roads safer. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.