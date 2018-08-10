(AbbyPD/Twitter)

5 to start your day

Here are the top headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland

1. Barge fire in Surrey keeping crews busy

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air, according to witnesses at the scene. See more >

2. One man dead after garage explosion in Abbotsford

Eight others managed to escape, according to police. The investigating continues. See more >

3. B.C. Wildfires 2018: What you need to know

More than 2,500 firefighters are struggling against 465 wildfires burning in every part of B.C. See more >

4. WATCH: Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

It was a day of heroics at UBC’s Vancouver campus on Thursday, as engineering students tried to save Ewoks and Chewbacca from the evil Empire. See more >

5. ICBC anounces plan to overhaul insurance plans

ICBC is updating its 30-year-old rate structure to shift costs to those most at risk of accidents, including an extra charge to cover new drivers and potential savings for seniors with a long history of safe driving. See more >

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Serious crash Thursday night shuts down roads through Cloverdale

Mounties are going to be on scene indefinitely, collecting evidence and investigating the cause.

Langley athlete performs well at Ultraman 520K Canada competition

‘A journey like no other’ racer says of three-day Penticton event

Sockeye season arrives in Fraser River off Langley

Fishing boats and packers headed for the water for the salmon fishing opening.

Man steals Magic cards and punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

Fort Langley lots to be part of $100 million charitable foundation

Landowner Eric Woodward announced he is transferring his land to a new non-profit.

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

