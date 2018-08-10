5 to start your day

Here are the top headlines this morning in the Lower Mainland

1. Barge fire in Surrey keeping crews busy

The area is blanketed in smoke, and the smell of burning tires fills the air, according to witnesses at the scene. See more >

2. One man dead after garage explosion in Abbotsford

Eight others managed to escape, according to police. The investigating continues. See more >

3. B.C. Wildfires 2018: What you need to know

More than 2,500 firefighters are struggling against 465 wildfires burning in every part of B.C. See more >

4. WATCH: Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

It was a day of heroics at UBC’s Vancouver campus on Thursday, as engineering students tried to save Ewoks and Chewbacca from the evil Empire. See more >

5. ICBC anounces plan to overhaul insurance plans

ICBC is updating its 30-year-old rate structure to shift costs to those most at risk of accidents, including an extra charge to cover new drivers and potential savings for seniors with a long history of safe driving. See more >

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

