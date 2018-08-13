5 to start your day

1. High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming
Vancouver Coastal Health said that English Bay Beach, Sunset Beach and Jericho Bay were all unsafe to swim at due to high levels of E. coli in the water. See more >
2. U.S. flight museum founder ID’ed as pilot in Abbotsford International Airshow crash
John Sessions, who created the Historic Flight Foundation at Paine Field, was the pilot of the crashed de Havilland Dragon Rapide, the foundation’s Marty Vale said. See more >
|John T. Sessions stands in front of the new Mig-29 he acquired for the aircraft collection at the Historic Flight Foundation. (Mark Mulligan / The Herald)
3. ‘The Rock’ says his NFL dreams were the ‘best thing that never happened’
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for head coach Wally Buono after Buono cut Johnson while the now-actor was playing for Calgary. See more >
Cheers to dreams not coming true 🥃 Not an easy concept to process, but the idea that sometimes our biggest and most important dreams that DON’T COME TRUE are often times the BEST THING that never happened. I’m shooting JUNGLE CRUISE now and right before I get called to set, I look up and see a CFL (Canadian Football League) game on my TV. I do a double take and realize that’s the same field I played on when I played in the CFL. I do a triple take and see the very man who coached and mentored me, but ultimately had to cut me from the team, Wally Buono who is now head coach and GM of the BC LIONS in Vancouver. Playing ball, I was always the “hardest worker in the room” and did everything I could to make the CFL and then hopefully, make it to the NFL where I dreamed of having an All Pro/Super Bowl Champion football career. Instead, I was cut from the team, told I wasn’t good enough – and sent home with $7 bucks to my name. After years of blood, sweat, guts and tears, my dream was over. Fell into depression, didn’t know what to do or where to turn. Eventually, I picked myself back up again, said fuck this and refocused and committed myself to a different path. The rest is history. I’ve been there, so I encourage you to keep working hard and remember that sometimes our dreams that don’t come true, can ultimately become the best thing that never happened.
4. Man arrested after bomb threat at Surrey business
Police say charges are pending after a 43-year-old man was arrested near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue. See more >
5. Maple Ridge store robbed two times in one night
A video posted to Facebook by the owner of Laces Footwear Clothing, Steve Pettit, shows two people wearing hats and hoodies grabbing t-shirts and other clothing items and throwing them into a basket or box before running out of the store at 4:51 a.m. on Aug. 5, one of them with clothing items in his arms. See more >