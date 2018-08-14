5 to start your day

Quidditch comes to Surrey, a drug-testing pilot in Chilliwack and more

1. Surrey to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone.

2. Tugboat flips, sinks overnight in Fraser River

The City of Vancouver said that a large tank on the tug means a "significant amount of fuel" could flood into the river.

A tug overturned and sank off Deering Island in the Fraser River. It has a large tank onboard and there’s a potential for a significant amount of fuel to have been released. COV environmental and Coast Guard currently assessing. #fraserriver #COVemergresponse — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) August 14, 2018

3. Drug-checking started as pilot project in Chilliwack to test for fentanyl

The target is the "hidden" population that tends to use illegal drugs at home in secret — often alone because of the stigmatization associated with addiction.

Drug checking for fentanyl works with a test strip. A small amount of the substance being tested is mixed with water by a staff member, and a positive or negative result is revealed in minutes. (Fraser Health photo)

4. Hwy. 7 goes to alternating one-lane traffic as crews fight Mt. Hicks wildfire

The 150-hectare blaze remains zero per cent contained, although it is not threatening any homes or structures.

COMMUTER ALERT: @DriveBC says that Hwy. 7 will be single lane alternating traffic between Chowat Rd + Johnson Slough rest area between 6:30 AM and 8:00 PM for #BCWildfire operations.@BlackPressMedia@AgassizObserver

BACKGROUND: https://t.co/UF2B6Gq9EF — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) August 14, 2018

5. Number of abandoned dogs rising because of California wildfires

Rapidly spreading wildfires in California have meant more dogs are being left behind as people are forced to evacuate at-risk communities in the state, said Leslie Fee, president of Embrace a Discarded Animal Society, a registered Canadian charity that brings small dogs from the U.S, across the border into Canada for adoption.

