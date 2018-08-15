5 to start your day

A tugboat capsized in the Fraser River on Monday night. (Ledcor Group)

Crews try to raise tug that capsized in Fraser River, fantastical news burger at the PNE and more

1. ‘Faint fuel odour,’ ‘sheen’ seen on Fraser River beach after tug carrying diesel sinks

In a social media post, Ledcor Group said it has begun recovery operations and expects to raise the tugboat on Wednesday. See more >

2. Honda Civic latest vehicle impounded for excessive speeding in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP said then it had ticketed 472 drivers for excessive speed so far in 2018, with 178 of those happening on the stretch of Lougheed between Maple Ridge and Mission. See more >

3. ‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

The Garlic Vanilla Milkshake Burger or the Sweet and Salty Milkshake Burger… which would you try? See more >

The Garlic Vanilla Milkshake Burger is one of two specialty ice cream burgers being offered by Langley’s Brian Jones at the Fair at the PNE this year.


4. Motorcycle crash on major Surrey thoroughfare sends one to hospital

One man is in hospital in serious condition after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided at a major intersection late this afternoon. See more >

5. Night patrol on Chilliwack waters leads DFO to seize 48 sockeye and harbour seal from poachers

This past weekend, officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) caught and arrested two poachers who were fishing at night. See more >

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

Putting for a cause: Langley charities count on tourney dollars

A fistful of tournaments this month help charities fundraise, while offering golfers a day of fun.

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

Langley creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

New Langley mall owners have multi-use vision in mind

H&M opens in Willowbrook Thursday, offset some of the space left vacant by the departure of Sears.

Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

Pledge forbidding sexual intimacy outside of marriage optional, but only for students

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Burnaby motorcyclist killed in Vancouver crash

An SUV and a motorcyclist collided early Wednesday morning

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

