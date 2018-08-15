5 to start your day

Crews try to raise tug that capsized in Fraser River, fantastical news burger at the PNE and more

1. ‘Faint fuel odour,’ ‘sheen’ seen on Fraser River beach after tug carrying diesel sinks

In a social media post, Ledcor Group said it has begun recovery operations and expects to raise the tugboat on Wednesday. See more >

2. Honda Civic latest vehicle impounded for excessive speeding in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP said then it had ticketed 472 drivers for excessive speed so far in 2018, with 178 of those happening on the stretch of Lougheed between Maple Ridge and Mission. See more >

3. ‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

The Garlic Vanilla Milkshake Burger or the Sweet and Salty Milkshake Burger… which would you try? See more >

The Garlic Vanilla Milkshake Burger is one of two specialty ice cream burgers being offered by Langley’s Brian Jones at the Fair at the PNE this year.

(Submitted)

4. Motorcycle crash on major Surrey thoroughfare sends one to hospital

One man is in hospital in serious condition after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided at a major intersection late this afternoon. See more >

5. Night patrol on Chilliwack waters leads DFO to seize 48 sockeye and harbour seal from poachers

This past weekend, officers from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) caught and arrested two poachers who were fishing at night. See more >

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.