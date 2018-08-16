5 to start your day

RCMP evict Kinder Morgan protest camp, two girls go on a nighttime bus adventure and more

1. 2 girls, hand-drawn map in hand, sneak out of B.C. home for adventure

The pyjama-clad pair, aged 10 and 12, boarded a bus in Burnaby just before midnight Monday, Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in a statement on Facebook. See more >

2. RCMP hope to trace final days of Chilliwack woman found in Fraser River

Laura Clark was last seen walking near the Agassiz Bridge on the evening of July 15. A body, later identified as Clark’s by the BC Coroners Service, was found July 25. See more >

Laura Clark. (Submitted)

3. B.C. RCMP say Kinder Morgan protest camp to be dismantled today

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby. See more >

4. Baby in hospital after truck crashes into Surrey home

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said firefighters worked “feverishly” to find and free the baby, using multiple tools including chainsaws, sledge hammers, jaws of life, among others. See more >

5. B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

The more than 560 wildfires have sparked 29 evacuation orders affecting more than 3,000 people, and 48 evacuation alerts affecting almost 19,000 people. See more >

Just Posted

Election 2018: Kim Richter withdraws from mayor’s race, runs for council instead

In a Facebook post, Richter announced she will seek another term on Township council

Langley trampoline gymnast off to Peru for world qualifiers

The gymnastics club is holding an open house this Saturday, Aug. 18, with free drop-in sessions.

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer and brother lead Amazing Race Canada Heroes Edition

Courtney and Taylor Callens have become the team to beat

B.C. declares state of emergency as more than 560 wildfires rage

This is only the fourth state of emergency ever issued during a fire season

Trinity Western men’s soccer team starts California trip with a win

Spartans use their ability to execute on set pieces to claim a 3-2 victory

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin has died

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn reports Franklin passed Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit

‘Billion-piece jigsaw puzzle:’ Canadians key to 1st complete map of wheat genome

The paper has 202 authors from 73 research agencies in 20 countries.

70 years after Babe Ruth’s death, fans still flock to grave

After Ruth died of throat cancer at age 53, tens of thousands of fans came to pay respects

Airbnb’s federal budget proposal tells Liberals, ‘we want to be regulated’

Submission says ‘we want to be regulated’ and asks the government to avoid forcing existing rules

Greens won’t run candidate in Burnaby South as ‘leader’s courtesy’ to Singh: May

Green Leader Elizabeth May says the decision is an extension of a ‘leader’s courtesy’

Longtime pals release game backed by Kickstarter campaign

Zebulon: Galactic Control created by Lower Mainland pair

Missing B.C. hiker, dog found safe after 3-day search

Cranbrook hiker had been missing since Sunday, August 12, near Jumbo Pass.

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP dismantle Kinder Morgan protest camp

RCMP say they will enforce a court injunction today and remove Trans Mountain pipeline protesters who have been camped outside a Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby.

