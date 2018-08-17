5 to start your day

Mt. Hicks fire near Agassiz 15% contained, man dead in Surrey motorcycle incident and more

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning around the Lower Mainland:

1. Police tight-lipped on heavy presence at Maple Ridge home

A large RCMP presence, including at least one helicopter and 12 vehicles, was present in the Albion area of Maple Ridge on Thursday in what police called “an unfolding police event.” See more >

2. Man dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 10 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say they responded to reports that the man hit a centre median along the highway, in the 16000-block, in the eastbound lanes. See more >

3. Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

The fire, which is suspected to have been caused by a vehicle with a flat tire, is not threatening any homes or structures. See more >

4. Langley teacher who screamed at, grabbed elementary students suspended

A Langley elementary school teacher has twice been suspended from his job after a series of incidents in which he screamed at, insulted, or shoved students in his classes. See more >

5. 2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

According to the union, one nurse was assaulted on Aug. 5 and another on Aug. 13, resulting in “severe facial lacerations” and a “severe head injury” while working at the Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. See more >