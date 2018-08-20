A section of 56th Avenue, at 224th Street was closed to traffic Sunday afternoon following a serious crash that saw one child airlifted to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

1. Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Township of Langley firefighters had to use the jaws of life to cut off the roof and extricate at least two occupants from the vehicle off the road. See more >

2. Air quality in Lower Mainland to hit ‘extreme risk’ as wildfire smoke settles in

The increased smokiness is expected to stick around until there’s a change in wind or wildfire conditions. See more >

3. Man dead after altercation at Surrey McDonald’s: IHIT

When police arrived, following up on reports of an altercation, they “found a male down on the sidewalk suffering from life-threatening injuries,” according to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, who added the man died in hospital. See more >

4. Surrey stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beat Spain 2-1 in dramatic fashion, winning in the bottom of the 10th inning when Joey Marino drove in Nate Colina to score the winning run with a hard single up the middle. See more >

5. Smoky skies fill eastern Fraser Valley as Mount Hicks fire continues to burn

The smell of smoke hung in the air in the eastern Fraser Valley Sunday as a wildfire 10 kilometres north of Agassiz continued to burn. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Just Posted

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Lower Mainland air quality to hit ‘extreme risk’

Smoke is pouring in from the interior B.C. and wildfires down in the U.S.

VIDEO: Child airlifted to hospital after crash in rural Langley

Jaws of life were used to cut off the roof of a car and free its occupants from a two-car accident.

LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

Langley netminder makes ‘unbelievable’ saves in draw against Seattle

Trinity Western University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw to Seattle, while boys fell 2-0.

VIDEO: Mustang Roundup in Langley attracts car lovers from all over

A car show dedicated entirely to one model of Ford drew admirers and collectors to George Preston Recreation Centre.

Man dead after fight at Surrey McDonald’s: IHIT

The incident happened Sunday night, near 96th Avenue and 128th Street

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

5 to start your day

A man killed in Surrey, smoke continues to hang over the Lower Mainland and more

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

Most Read