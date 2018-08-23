Whalley’s Dio Gama rounds a base during Team Canada’s opening-game loss to Panama last Friday at the Little League World Series. Gama had arrived in Williamsport just hours before the game, due to immigration issues. (Photo: courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball)

5 to start your day

Canada gets knocked out of the Little League World Series, blue skies on B.C.’s south coast and more

1. Whalley’s Little League World Series run is over after loss to Puerto Rico

The Surrey-based team, playing as Team Canada in front of a stadium crowd of more than 2,600 baseball fans, fell 9-4 to Puerto Rico on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 22) in an elimination game in Williamsport. See more >

2. Surrey spends least per resident in all of Metro Vancouver: report

The Fraser Institute compared the spending rates of 17 municipalities across Metro Vancouver, using provincially-provided data to measure how each city’s spending broke down ahead of this fall’s local elections. See more >

3. Blue skies at last on B.C.’s south coast

Everyone woke up to cooler temperatures and less smokey skies on Thursday. See more >

4. Langley security guard gets three-and-a-half years for gun trafficking

Three of the guns were restricted weapons, a Ruger, a Glock, and a Smith and Wesson, and the fourth handgun was a .40 calibre Beretta. See more >

5. Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the City of Burnaby on construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, one of the last court challenges to a project that has pitted British Columbia and First Nations against Alberta and Ottawa. See more >

VIDEO: Youth hunger an ‘invisible’ problem in Langley

Brady Lumsden hopes to raise $100K for Weekend Fuelbag to help feed hungry students

Culture Thursday: improv comedy and a new art exhibition on tap in Langley

Among a few upcoming community happenings, Langley prepares for its second Project Potluck Sunday.

Langley security guard gets three-and-a-half years for gun trafficking

Sixteen guns purchased between September 2015 and March 2016

WHAT’S IN STORE: Welcome back to Langley – times two

A favourite event and a familiar face are both returning, plus find out about food and furnaces.

Blue skies at last on B.C.’s south coast

Wildfire smoke expected to clear out, temperatures should drop under 20 C by the weekend

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

How much money does your city spend per person?

Surrey spends least per resident in all of Metro Vancouver

Cabinet meetings on Vancouver Island ‘going great,’ says PM Trudeau

Ministers talk NAFTA, pipelines and more in Nanaimo; meetings continuing Thursday

