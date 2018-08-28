Arden Robertson, a Surrey resident, began volunteering his time at Sunny Hill Health Centre in Vancouver on April 9, 1959. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

1. 59 years later, Surrey volunteer still spends every Sunday with sick kids

Arden Robertson has volunteered his time at a Vancouver hospital for an estimated 15,500-plus hours over the past six decades. See more >

2. U-Haul truck crashes into Surrey bus stop, hydro pole

“The crash left the pole hanging from the wires and leaning within a few feet of an apartment building,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “The incident caused a power outage in the area including the Surrey Central Skytrain station.” See more >

3. Soccer superstar Alphonso Davies visits young fans in Langley

More than 120 young fans got a chance to meet soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies during a Monday autograph session at Willoughby Park in Langley. See more >

4. Chilliwack Terry Fox Run co-ordinator laments theft of banner

“I have a really open heart but I was really upset to think that someone would steal it off the fence on purpose,” Diane Pinder said Monday, pointing to the fact that it was obviously ripped off as the grommets and zap straps were left on the ground. See more >

5. Midwives celebrate 20 years in B.C.

This year midwifery is celebrating 20 years in British Columbia since first being recognized in January 1998. See more >

5 to start your day

A Surrey volunteer celebrates 59 year run, soccer star makes kids' day in Langley and more

