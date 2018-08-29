Langley resident Naomi Goffman posted this picture with the online petition she has launched to have smoking banned in multi-unit residential buildings. She said her family has been dealing with second hand smoke coming into their unit through the walls and fixtures on a near-daily basis for over two years. Change.org photo

5 to start your day

Langley woman wants to end smoking in apartments, vigil aims to remember overdose victims and more

1. Langley mom wants smoking ban in multi-unit dwellings

After two years of cigarette smoke seeping into her home, a Langley City mom has launched an online petition to have smoking banned in all multi-unit residential buildings. See more >

2. South Surrey vigil aims to remember overdose victims, raise awareness

This year, the tragic toll has included two young South Surrey adults who died exactly two months apart. The deaths of Cheyenne Sekura in February and Brodie Clements in April were both attributed to fentanyl. See more >

3. Tent city advocates say government too tough

The Alliance Against Displacement is speaking up about what it claims are government’s efforts to target organized homeless people, says Listen Chen. See more >

4. Suspect in fatal crash after robbing jewelry store sentenced in Chilliwack court

A man who robbed a jewelry store in Nelson, stole a motorcycle in Revelstoke, and allegedly crashed an SUV near Hope killing his passenger was sentenced to time served in Chilliwack provincial court on Monday. See more >

5. Langley mother charged with child’s murder appears in court

Kerryann Lewis was charged with second degree murder on Aug. 17 in the death of seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Suspect in crash that killed Aldergrove woman gets time served

Anthony Creed Cortez robbed jewelry store, stole motorcycle, allegedly crashed SUV

China’s U18 women’s team starts exhibition games tonight (Aug. 28) in Langley

Three of four games are being played at the Langley Events Centre.

Langley mom wants smoking ban in multi-unit dwellings

Online petition presses provincial government to toughen smoking restrictions

Habitat for Humanity denies all claims in lawsuit from former GM

Upper Fraser Valley branch says it owes no money to Paul Redekopp

GREEN THUMB: Langley gardener suggests a few climate evolving plants

Columnist Pam Erikson has a strong appreciation for the drought-tolerant sedums.

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

White Rock firefighters reflect on wildfire experience

Teams deployed to help in B.C.’s Interior

Significant court decision could determine Trans Mountain’s fate: experts

A court decision expected Thursday could determine the fate of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C. expected to sue drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

5 to start your day

Langley woman wants to end smoking in apartments, vigil aims to remember overdose victims and more

Newly restored BC Penitentiary cemetery to be revealed

The BC Pen in New Westminster was a federal prison that operated from 1878 to 1980

Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

The White House is calling on Canada to endorse the North America Free Trade Agreement’s replacement

Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.

Windsor police said they are seeking Jitesh Bhogal’s extradition to Canada

Manitoba facing major crystal meth crisis

Other regions in Canada face an opioid epidemic, crystal meth is the drug of choice in Manitoba

Most Read