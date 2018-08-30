Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could cost the federal government as much as $1.9 billion beyond the company’s original construction estimate and take 12 months longer to finish. Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

5 to start your day

Federal appeals court quashes Trans Mountain approval, veterans lose shot to appeal pension and more

1. Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The decision means the National Energy Board will have to redo its review of Kinder Morgan Canada’s project. See more >

2. Equitas appeal over veterans’ pensions denied by Supreme Court

In a judgment issued early Thursday morning, the court said it would not hear the appeal of six veterans suing the Government of Canada – on behalf of thousands of others – for a reinstatement of full lifetime disability pensions. See more >

3. Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson released the text of an Aug. 28 letter to City mayor Ted Schaffer seeking to raise what she describes as a “Canadian Judeo-Christian Flag” on the same pole as the rainbow flag was flown, outside city hall. See more >

4. Gun club, business worry about handgun ban

As big-city mayors in Canada call for a ban on all handguns and assault rifles, shooters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are firing off a few rounds in the debate. See more >

5. Teenage girls injured in ATV crash on berry farm in Abbotsford

The ATV didn’t land on the girls, who were reportedly in their mid-teens, and neither sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police. See more >

Just Posted

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The court combined into one case nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.’s project to be overturned

Gas prices to spike for Labour Day long weekend

Lower Mainland drivers could see gas hit 157.9 cents per litre

Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

Says because city has accommodated ‘one identifiable group (it) now must accommodate all others’

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

VIDEO: Smoke forces seniors games indoors

Tongue-in-cheek competition pits teams from Lower Mainland care homes against each other

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

B.C. cop pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic was arrested after 2016 Creep Catcher sting outside Surrey mall

UPDATED: Ontario hitman sentenced for 2015 B.C. attempted hit of Hells Angel

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear B.C. veterans’ lawsuit on pensions

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

