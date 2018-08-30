5 to start your day

Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could cost the federal government as much as $1.9 billion beyond the company’s original construction estimate and take 12 months longer to finish. Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

1. Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The decision means the National Energy Board will have to redo its review of Kinder Morgan Canada’s project. See more >

2. Equitas appeal over veterans’ pensions denied by Supreme Court

In a judgment issued early Thursday morning, the court said it would not hear the appeal of six veterans suing the Government of Canada – on behalf of thousands of others – for a reinstatement of full lifetime disability pensions. See more >

3. Rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised at Langley City Hall

Culture Guard’s Kari Simpson released the text of an Aug. 28 letter to City mayor Ted Schaffer seeking to raise what she describes as a “Canadian Judeo-Christian Flag” on the same pole as the rainbow flag was flown, outside city hall. See more >

4. Gun club, business worry about handgun ban

As big-city mayors in Canada call for a ban on all handguns and assault rifles, shooters in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are firing off a few rounds in the debate. See more >

5. Teenage girls injured in ATV crash on berry farm in Abbotsford

The ATV didn’t land on the girls, who were reportedly in their mid-teens, and neither sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Const. Ian MacDonald of the Abbotsford Police. See more >

