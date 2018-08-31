5 to start your day

First Nations applaud Trans Mountain court ruling, ex-cop pleads guilty to breach of trust, and more

B.C. Indigenous groups are lauding a federal court’s overturning of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion’s approval, with one chief calling it a “turning point.” (The Canadian Press)

1. BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just in time for the long weekend, the Spirit of Vancouver Island is out of service because a problem with one of its rescue boat. See more >

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay Please be aware the #SpiritofVancouverIsland cancelled two round trips. We will refund premiums for customers reserved on these sailings. The vessel is expected to return for the 3:00pm departure from Swartz Bay. https://t.co/luNNgj4yOx ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 31, 2018

2. B.C. First Nations hail quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip they are wary of whatever next steps Canada takes. See more >

3. Fraser Valley farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

The Davis family in Langley says they may have to give up their farm and move to keep operating if a NAFTA deal ends supply management. See more >

4. Ex-Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after the sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016. See more >

Dario Devic’s lawyer Rishi Gill speaks outside court about the #surreybc Mountie’s guilty plea today, to breach of trust of a police officer after a Creep Catchers sting in 2016. Defence expects the child luring charge to be formally stayed at sentencing. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/4lR4r4bS2q — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) August 30, 2018

5. South Surrey park attack ‘could’ve been so much worse’

The mother of an 18-year-old assault victim renews calls for increased lighting and security. See more >

