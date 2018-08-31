B.C. Indigenous groups are lauding a federal court’s overturning of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion’s approval, with one chief calling it a “turning point.” (The Canadian Press)

First Nations applaud Trans Mountain court ruling, ex-cop pleads guilty to breach of trust, and more

1. BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Just in time for the long weekend, the Spirit of Vancouver Island is out of service because a problem with one of its rescue boat. See more >

2. B.C. First Nations hail quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip they are wary of whatever next steps Canada takes. See more >

3. Fraser Valley farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

The Davis family in Langley says they may have to give up their farm and move to keep operating if a NAFTA deal ends supply management. See more >

4. Ex-Surrey Mountie pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Dario Devic has been discharged from the RCMP after the sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016. See more >

5. South Surrey park attack ‘could’ve been so much worse’

The mother of an 18-year-old assault victim renews calls for increased lighting and security. See more >

5 to start your day

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service for two sailings out of each location

Cruise-In rolls into Aldergrove next weekend

Police promise stepped-up enforcement to ensure family-friendly event remains safe

Get fit in Aldergrove!

New fitness facilities open at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Merger of Encompass, LCSS cancelled

The two non-profits will continue to work together on some projects, a statement said.

VIDEO: Fraser Valley farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Aggressive black bear prompts warning at popular North Vancouver park

The bear is reported to have chased a runner, killed a dog at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

