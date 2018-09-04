5 to start your day

Cops investigate after mutilated skunks found in Vancouver, serious crash on Hwy 7 and more

1. BC SPCA, police investigate after three skunks mutilated

“It is very unusual, and having two within the same neighbourhood within a week is very disturbing.” See more >

2. Cluster cases of Legionnaires’ disease confirmed in Surrey

Public Health is advising anyone who has developed pneumonia-like symptoms with a high-risk condition (e.g., chronic lung conditions, smokers, elderly, immunocompromised) to seek medical attention. See more >

3. Inmate, convicted of manslaughter, escapes Mission Institution

Staff members discovered that Michael Douglas Sheets was missing during the 7 p.m. count in the minimum security unit on Sept. 1. See more >

4. Serious injuries in Highway 7 crash involving two motorcyclists

A crash involving two motorcycles on Highway 7 between Dewdney and Deroche has completely halted both east and west bound traffic at Waring Road while emergency crews attend the scene. See more >

5. Heroic campaign for young cardiac patient

Landry is nine years old and waiting for his fifth heart surgery, coming in September. See more >

