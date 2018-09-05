(Photo: Amy Reid)

5 to start your day

Justin Trudeau talks gangs in Surrey, a family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire and more

1. Justin Trudeau holds round-table on guns and gangs at Surrey YMCA

“Obviously there are significant challenges facing youth in Surrey, issues with guns and gangs,” he said. See more >

2. Police urge drivers to watch for kids on the road as they head back to school

Police detachments around the province are teaming up with Insurance Corp. of B.C. for the “Think of Me” campaign, which asks drivers to pay attention in school zones and be cautious of kids near school buses. See more >

3. Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

They were installed at six locations in the Langleys and Surrey to alert drivers on specific roads when a train is approaching a level crossing, so they can divert to one of eight new overpasses. See more >

4. Family of five escapes Maple Ridge fire

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Michael Van Dop said that the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived. See more >

5. Chilliwack one of the first cities in B.C. to pilot new anti-childhood-obesity program

”In childhood, one in three (kids) have an unhealthy weight, or unhealthy weight trajectory. By adulthood, 60 per cent of adults are either overweight or obese, and that’s a result of our habits.” See more >

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Just Posted

California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley Good Times Cruise-In, donating every cent to the cause.

Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Trudeau ‘officially’ launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway project

Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

But they may not start operating until December

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Theoren Fleury keynote speaker at Chilliwack Sports Hall of Fame banquet

The NHL legend will visit the Fraser Valley Nov. 22 for the Chilliwack Sports Dinner.

Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Three taken to hospital.

Inmate convicted of murder dies in custody in Abbotsford prison

36-year-old Colin Victor Stewart was serving indeterminate 1st-degree murder sentence since 2016

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

