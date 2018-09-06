5 to start your day

Real estate keeps dropping in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack man gets 14 years for manslaughter and more

1. Fraser Valley sales, home prices keep on dropping

According to figures released by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Wednesday, sales were down by 39 per cent compared to August 2017. See more >

2. ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

“I think the biggest change is absolutely making sure we bring more accountability into the system. Currently today we think too many high-risk drivers don’t pay their share of insurance and we think conversely low-risk drivers are paying too much.” See more >

3. Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast. See more >

4. Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday. See more >

5. Chilliwack man who killed ‘Mikey’ Anderson sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter

“This was a brutal, senseless killing of an unarmed defenceless man,” Crown counsel Daniel Loucks explained in laying out aggravating circumstances at the sentencing hearing for McKay in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Just Posted

‘Grabbing life with both hands’ — Langley cancer patient makes the most of her final days

Friends in Fort Langley hope to raise $5K to grant Annabel Fisher’s last wish

VIDEO: Musical Ride in Langley holds meaning for pair of Mounties

Two of 29 riders have ties to Langley, each describing it as an exciting homecoming – of sorts.

An old-fashioned approach to fighting zombies at historic Fort Langley

How to use black powder muskets and other fur-trade era survival skills to combat the undead

Aldergrove bike club kicks into gear

PEDAL Adventures and Cycling BC bring iRide program here this month

Langley’s Bailey Herbert sets club record at international meet

Langley Olympians Swimmer competes at the Jr. Pan Pacific Championships in Fiji

UPDATED: Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

5 to start your day

Real estate keeps dropping in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack man gets 14 years for manslaughter and more

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Proportional representation means more B.C. parties, coalitions

Fraser Institute study examines voting patterns in 30 countries

Canadian backpack makers eye expansion abroad, morph into lifestyle brands

As parents prepare to shell out hundreds of dollars on school supplies ahead of the first day of school, Canadian backpack makers readily await one of the busiest sales seasons for the industry.

B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

Sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

Rugby Canada’s plan to have one centralized pool of men’s players rather than having separate 15s and sevens training squads is off to a rocky start.

Most Read