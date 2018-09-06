5 to start your day

Real estate keeps dropping in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack man gets 14 years for manslaughter and more

1. Fraser Valley sales, home prices keep on dropping

According to figures released by the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board Wednesday, sales were down by 39 per cent compared to August 2017. See more >

2. ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

“I think the biggest change is absolutely making sure we bring more accountability into the system. Currently today we think too many high-risk drivers don’t pay their share of insurance and we think conversely low-risk drivers are paying too much.” See more >

ICBC president and CEO Nicolas Jimenez in Surrey today to discuss insurance changes and impacts with the board of trade. #surreybc pic.twitter.com/XjKSwo4N8l — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) September 5, 2018

3. Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast. See more >

Here’s a bit of background on the lawsuit: pic.twitter.com/56oyHJGyWx — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 5, 2018

4. Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday. See more >

5. Chilliwack man who killed ‘Mikey’ Anderson sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter

“This was a brutal, senseless killing of an unarmed defenceless man,” Crown counsel Daniel Loucks explained in laying out aggravating circumstances at the sentencing hearing for McKay in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.