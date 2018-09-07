5 to start your day

A doctor’s assistant prepares a measles vaccination in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. (Lukas Schulze/The Canadian Press file)

1. Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing still too psychotic, doctors say

The man charged with killing an Abbotsford Senior Secondary student in November of 2016 still hears voices “everyday, every hour of the day,” the BC Review Board heard Thursday. See more >

2. Measles warning issued at Maple Ridge school

Fraser Health is advising everyone to check their vaccination records to make sure they’re up to date. See more >

3. IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with Surrey killing

Investigators are looking for Brandon Teixeira, 27, who was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Khabra as a result of a shooting on Crescent Road last October. See more >

4. WATCH: Vancover police hunt for arson suspect

A man is seen in the video walking in an alleyway when he puts his hand into a dry hedge behind a residence and walks away, south down the lane. Moments later, the hedge erupts into flames. See more >

5. Should municipal governments get 40% of B.C.’s pot revenue?

That’s what the Union of B.C. Municipalities is asking for in a tabled resolution, estimating a total of $50 million. See more >

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Aldergrove sisters off to Canada camp

Sarah and Amy Potomak among invitees to Hockey Canada Fall Festival in Dawson Creek

Prism revives ’80s hits on Fort Langley stage

A Canadian music legend and a special guest are taking the stage at Chief Sepass Theatre next week.

MINI-acs hit Langley streets for second annual poker run

Car enthusiasts flock to Langley this weekend for the Cruise-In, but MINI lovers are here to drive.

Wildfire smoke brings yet another air quality advisory to the Lower Mainland

People are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity

Shoppers should arrive early, say Langley Good Times Cruise-In organizers

Cruise-In continues the tradition of a swap meet and car corral on day two.

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

Struggling B.C. Lions juggle lineup for battle with Ottawa Redblacks

Wally Buono said he’s trying to find the right ingredients ‘to build a winning combination’

Suspects ‘remain outstanding’ after St. Catharines shooting injures 3

Niagara regional police officers were looking at a number of residences in city south of Toronto

B.C. officer who killed man sues watchdog, alleges investigation too long

Corp. Brian Burke shot Peter De Groot in a cabin near Slocan in October 2014

Possible measles outbreak at Lower Mainland school: Fraser Health

Health authority asking anyone who’s visited the Maple Ridge high school to check vaccination records

Local governments should get 40 per cent of B.C.’s pot revenue: advocacy group

The Union of B.C. Municipalities has tabled a resolution asking the provincial government to provide local governments with $50 million of the projected provincial cannabis excise tax revenue.

Canada, U.S. to resume NAFTA talks after late night Freeland, Lighthizer chat

Freeland called that meeting constructive along with the earlier two-hour session with Lighthizer at his office near the White House.

Drake apologizes to fans for TIFF no-show, but offers little explanation

Drake offered his apologizes to moviegoers at Toronto International Film Festival, but gave little explanation as to why he bailed on his opening night event in the first place.

