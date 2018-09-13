5 to start your day

Police probe stabbing in Surrey, TransLink ordered to reconsider anti-abortion ads and more

1. Police say youth in serious condition after Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP say a youth is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed several times in the City Centre area Wednesday night. See more >

2. TransLink must reconsider anti-abortion bus ads, court rules

The ads in question originated in 2015, created by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform, depicting a fetus at seven weeks, again at 16 weeks, and then a red circle with the word “gone.” Text beside the graphics read, “Abortion Kills Children.” See more >

3. Abbotsford family doing Terry Fox Run for son ahead of amputation

Jacob Bredenhof is recovering from his sixth round of chemotherapy and expected to undergo surgery to amputate part of his leg as part of a complicated procedure early next month. See more >

4. Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Nearly 40 dog teams from across Canada are coming to Vancouver for the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association Trials this weekend.

5. This Delta cat keeps stealing strangers’ laundry, by the pile

Everyone has lost a sock or two to dryer gremlins, but some residents in the Kennedy area of North Delta may be able to blame their missing laundry on a local cat. See more >

VIDEO: Police dogs show off their skills ahead of national contest

Just Posted

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

Air pistol proficiency takes Langley youth to Argentina

Sixteen-year-old shooter Brian Ng will compete in the Youth Olympic Games next month.

CRUISE-IN: Deals on wheels were par for the course at Langley car show swap meet

A few dozen vendors and a few hundred buyers and browsers came out for Sunday’s Cruise-In swap meet.

COOKING IN LANGLEY: Prawns, shrimp readily available

This is the second in a three-part series from columnist Chef Des addressing shellfish.

Former Spartans bulk up Canada’s volleyball squad

The international team is heading to Italy and Bulgaria for the World Championships.

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Theft of wigs for kids who have cancer is ‘heartbreaking:’ shop manager

Frances Rae, manager of Eva and Company Wigs, says all of the families have been understanding

Star B.C. quarterback avoiding distraction of potential pro football career

Michael O’Connor hopes to leade the University of B.C. Thunderbirds to another national championship

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

