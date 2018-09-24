5 to start your day

Maple Ridge students send books to fire-destroyed school, teen stabbed in Surrey park and more

Payton Truc, left, and William Page helped to write the letter to send in the package to the students at Hornby Island Community School. (Contributed)

1. Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

A recent fire at a Hornby Island elementary school hit close to home for a teacher in Maple Ridge. See more >

2. Teen stabbed at Surrey’s Unwin Park

According to a RCMP news release, the teenager sustained trauma “consistent with having being stabbed” after an altercation between several youth at approximately 6:20 p.m. See more >

3. Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally

A Porsche 911 driver is out of luck after being caught speeding by West Vancouver Police on Saturday morning. See more >

4. Chilliwack man feeling helpless about puppy stolen while at church

Then a month ago one Sunday, the Jarmans went to church as they always do, leaving their puppy named Night on a long lead on their large, covered porch. When they returned, Night was gone. See more >

5. Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher

Vancouver police say they received a call from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel just before 8 a.m. after a man began fighting with security. See more >

