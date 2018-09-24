5 to start your day

1. Maple Ridge students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire
A recent fire at a Hornby Island elementary school hit close to home for a teacher in Maple Ridge. See more >
2. Teen stabbed at Surrey’s Unwin Park
According to a RCMP news release, the teenager sustained trauma “consistent with having being stabbed” after an altercation between several youth at approximately 6:20 p.m. See more >
3. Porsche impounded for going 138 km/hr in 90 zone during charity rally
A Porsche 911 driver is out of luck after being caught speeding by West Vancouver Police on Saturday morning. See more >
4. Chilliwack man feeling helpless about puppy stolen while at church
Then a month ago one Sunday, the Jarmans went to church as they always do, leaving their puppy named Night on a long lead on their large, covered porch. When they returned, Night was gone. See more >
5. Man facing charges after allegedly climbing into police car, spraying fire extinguisher
Vancouver police say they received a call from the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel just before 8 a.m. after a man began fighting with security. See more >