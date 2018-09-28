Mounties cordoned off a section around Army & Navy in Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun. The man has since been taken into custody and no firearm found. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

5 to start your day

Report dives into B.C. overdose crisis, wife of Maple Ridge man killed on job speaks out and more

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

In what health officials have called a concerning trend, roughly 45 per cent had visited a doctor for pain-related issues, and 80 per cent had contact with health services in the year before their death, the report said. See more >

2. Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home. See more >

3. Maple Ridge arborist crushed by tree ran business for 30+ years

“He owned that company for 30-plus years. He’s a local icon in a lot of ways. Everybody knew Bob,” his wife said. See more >

4. New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Posters for a new R-rated business idea are making their way around Vancouver. BellaDolls, which opened this month, offers the services of six sex dolls, billing itself as the first “brothel” to do so in Western Canada. See more >

5. 30,000 comic books to be auctioned this weekend

The “private owner comic collection,” which includes titles from 1975 to 2009, is up for bid at Able Auctions’ warehouse in Newton. See more >

Previous story
B.C. man hasn’t put trash out for 3 years

Just Posted

Retiring Abbotsford Police Chief looks back on career

‘This is the best job in the world,’ says Bob Rich

Fire safety at issue in Langley Township all-candidates meeting

A sedate evening saw little disagreement among the 23 candidates present.

VIDEO: Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

Report was unsubstantiated that a resident in the downtown core had a firearm in his waistband.

Zoo’s dedicated manager wins CAZA Professional Award

Aldergrove’s Tony Guenther marks 36 years at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Saints take convincing win in Vernon

The Langley Secondary team is lining up a series of games for the fall.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Ontario to scrap Drive Clean emissions test, target heavy duty vehicles instead

Only five per cent of vehicles failed the test last year, compared with 16 per cent in 1999, and the trend is expected to continue, the government said.

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

Most Read