5 to start your day

Report dives into B.C. overdose crisis, wife of Maple Ridge man killed on job speaks out and more

Mounties cordoned off a section around Army & Navy in Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun. The man has since been taken into custody and no firearm found. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

In what health officials have called a concerning trend, roughly 45 per cent had visited a doctor for pain-related issues, and 80 per cent had contact with health services in the year before their death, the report said. See more >

. @bccoroners has released its newest report looking more comprehensively into 878 overdose deaths in B.C. Some findings include:

45% had reported pain-related issues,14% lived in social or single room occupancy housing and 9% were homeless.

More to come. https://t.co/zP9Fvy9vGW — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) September 27, 2018

2. Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home. See more >

3. Maple Ridge arborist crushed by tree ran business for 30+ years

“He owned that company for 30-plus years. He’s a local icon in a lot of ways. Everybody knew Bob,” his wife said. See more >

4. New B.C. sex doll brothel only a ‘novelty,’ prof says

Posters for a new R-rated business idea are making their way around Vancouver. BellaDolls, which opened this month, offers the services of six sex dolls, billing itself as the first “brothel” to do so in Western Canada. See more >

5. 30,000 comic books to be auctioned this weekend

The “private owner comic collection,” which includes titles from 1975 to 2009, is up for bid at Able Auctions’ warehouse in Newton. See more >