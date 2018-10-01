5 to start your day

Surrey team retires Humboldt player’s jersey, Abbotsford cop killed in line of duty honoured and more

The Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings honoured the Humboldt Broncos before Friday’s game. (@Jasmineknightt Twitter photo)

1. Surrey Eagles retire jersey of former player who die in Humboldt Broncos crash

The team retired Jaxon Joseph’s number before facing the Prince George Spruce Kings in the South Surrey arena. See more >

2. Elderly pedestrian in hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after Surrey crash

Police say the 80-year-old man was struck at the intersection of 75th Avenue and 122A Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 30. See more >

3. Overnight maintenance expected to cause Massey Tunnel delays

According to road maintenance company Mainroad Group, the 59-year-old tunnel will have single-lane closures both north and southbound till Friday night. See more >

REMINDER: Drivers expect delays while crews perform #MasseyTunnel maint. 10pm-5am Sept30 thru Friday, Oct5. Work will impact #BCHwy99 traffic in both directions. Single lane closures in effect Northbound / Southbound Visit @DriveBC for updates @AM730Traffic @NEWS1130Traffic pic.twitter.com/Z5QWHitRh6 — MainroadLMainland (@MainroadLM) October 1, 2018

4. Abbotsford, Victoria officers killed in line of duty honoured at B.C. police memorial

Hundreds of first responders from across the province marched in honour of those whose lives were lost in the line of duty during the B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial Sunday in Victoria. See more >

5. Heavy rains, flash floods forecasted for Metro Vancouver

The agency cautioned anyone driving to watch out for flash floods and water pooling on roads and for all residents to be careful of localized flooding in low-lying areas. See more >

ICYMI: A rainfall warning was issued for parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound. Snowfall warnings still in effect for Yoho Park and Chilcotin. Special Weather Statement still in effect for a few BC highway passes. Go to https://t.co/Hqoe6wdT07 for the latest updates. #BCstorm — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 30, 2018

