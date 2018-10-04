Surrey’s Chief Election Officer Anthony Capuccinello Iraci. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

5 to start your day

Surrey RCMP speak out on election fraud accusations, man shot dead in Mission and more

1. Sandhu decries ‘dirty’ Surrey politics while RCMP seek alleged election fraud ‘victims’

Corporal Elenore Sturko said that by late Wednesday the RCMP had received “only third-party allegations of any wrongdoing in the election process. No individuals have come forward to the Surrey RCMP to say that they have been victimized in any matters related to the voting process.” See more >

2. One man is dead after shooting incident at Junction Mall in Mission

The suspect is not in custody. See more >

3. B.C. NDP fined for failing to report 2017 party fundraisers

Two of the events were in Maple Ridge, including a barbecue at the Big Smoke with Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith attended by Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, the tourism minister. See more >

4. Chilliwack school board denies trustee’s $4,000 reimbursement request for Prague trip

I worked very hard and I came back with enough information for a 30-page report, which I haven’t brought with me tonight, but I believe I’m entitled to this conference, being reimbursed for it.” See more >

5. South Surrey turkeys spared from Thanksgiving table

Two lucky turkeys will not be placed between a dollop of mash potatoes and a pile of brussels sprouts this Thanksgiving, and the credit goes to Semiahmoo Animal League Inc (SALI) farm. See more >

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Langley pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Plaques presented for Langley heritage restoration efforts

Saint Alban’s Anglican Church and Morrison/Hadden Residence kept in prime condition

Number of homes for sale in Langley swells in September

Inventory levels are swinging back to normal, said a longtime realtor.

A fraction of a second kept Langley BMXer off the podium

Triumphs on the track leave a Langley rider in eighth place overall at the end of the season.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Shop celebrates the cranberry with tasting and news of a move

Also on tap later this month is the chamber of commerce business excellence awards.

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Man in hospital after targeted shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Officers received several 911 calls near Carrall Street and East Pender around 11 p.m.

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog

Dutch allegations came as British officials blamed Russia’s GRU for allegedly “brazen” activities worldwide

Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison

Court hearing that comes nearly four years after he killed a man with his truck outside a Compton burger stand

