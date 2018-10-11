5 to start your day

Police still looking for man with rifle, South Surrey woman in court over death of daughter and more

1. Police still probing reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

New Westminster police say witnesses told them he was trying to enter the hospital. See more >

2. Mother accused of daughter’s murder told police she wanted to die

A South Surrey mother charged with the December 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter cried in court Wednesday as her lawyer questioned the officer who had arrested her that fateful afternoon. See more >

Lisa Batstone (inset) is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter Teagan. (Black Press Media)

3. Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Firefighters came to the rescue of a trapped driver involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 early Thursday morning, having to use the Jaws of Life and cut off the roof of the car. See more >

4. Chilliwack mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

The post, which is included in the civil claim in the statement of facts section, calls him “power hungry” and “privileged” and expresses anger that Waddington allegedly sexually assaulted an unnamed woman. See more >

Coun. Sam Waddington at the Sept. 4 city council meeting defending his expenses for national conferences and Federation of Canadian Municipalities board meetings. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

5. 3 men charged after Vancouver officer assaulted during traffic stop

Police say three men inside the Durango, all in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive. See more >

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley grows ‘em big – pumpkins that is

Extreme Langley gardeners showed off their creations during the giant pumpkin weigh-off.

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn’t even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Faith-based university and Basketball BC co-host leadership ‘superconference.’

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

One arrested after reports of man with long gun at Royal Columbian Hospital

Reports say man was looking to sell the rifle

Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets

The exemption — which goes into effect Oct. 18 — will recognize Sikh motorcycle riders’ civil rights and religious expression

Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue driver after Highway 17 crash

Car landed off of highway after single-vehicle rollover crash, according to freelancer at scene

Gas flowing again along FortisBC’s Enbridge pipeline

Customers in B.C. still asked to avoid non-essential use of natural gas until situation is resolved

US, Russian astronauts safe after emergency landing

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques had been scheduled to be on the launch of a Soyuz spacecraft later this year

Hurricane Michael left path of destruction, isn’t done yet

Many homes were ripped apart or washed away altogether where the hurricane made landfall in Florida

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

