5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges, Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d and more

Here’s what is making headlines Friday, Oct. 12 in the Lower Mainland:

1. Man killed in Newton shooting ID’d

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, died at the scene of the brazen shooting marking Surrey’s 10th homicide of the year, with seven of the victims dying by gunfire. See more >

2. Coquitlam piano teacher facing 5 new sex-related charges

Dmytro Kubyshkin is facing five new charges relating to two new alleged victims, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service. See more >

3. Community rallies around Maple Ridge hockey family who lost their son

Tributes include a song from pop singer Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa. See more >

4. Aldergrove Legion ‘Poppy projector’ stolen

A symbolic lit Remembrance display on the walls of the Aldergrove Legion was stolen Saturday night within hours of its installation. See more >

5. Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work. See more >