B.C. Assessment has released the latest property values on homes across the province. (Black Press Media fileS)

5 to start your day

BC Hydro calls recent storm worst in history, snow and freezing rain on way to Coquihalla and more

Here’s what is making headlines Wednesday morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At its peak more than 750,000 customers were without power, making it more severe than the August 2015 windstorm that affected the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. See more >

2. Downtown Langley reopened after suspicious package inspected

Downtown Langley City was behind police tape much of the afternoon on New Year’s Day, all due to a box of garbage. See more >

3. Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

Commuters making the trek between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland today are being urged to use caution as more than 35 centimetres of snow is forecast for the highway. See more >

4. Property values released by B.C. Assessment

B.C. Assessment says some properties in Vancouver saw a five to ten per cent decrease in value. See more >

5. Gender pay gap widest at top of the corporate ladder, new report says

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives calculates that of the more than 1,200 named executive officers, or NEOs, women earn about 68 cents for every dollar made by their male counterparts. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail
Next story
How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Just Posted

Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bullet punches through Langley family’s roof on New Year’s

The bullet punctured the roof and ceiling before landing in the dining room.

Giants fall in Edmonton

First game of the new year for Vancouver

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Langley couple welcomes third daughter as the first Langley baby of 2019

Ashlynn Midnight Moon was born early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

B.C. to provide 24/7 counselling for post-secondary students

The project will look to include phone, online chat, text and email components

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Most Read