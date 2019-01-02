5 to start your day

BC Hydro calls recent storm worst in history, snow and freezing rain on way to Coquihalla and more

B.C. Assessment has released the latest property values on homes across the province. (Black Press Media fileS)

Here’s what is making headlines Wednesday morning in the Lower Mainland.

1. BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At its peak more than 750,000 customers were without power, making it more severe than the August 2015 windstorm that affected the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. See more >

2. Downtown Langley reopened after suspicious package inspected

Downtown Langley City was behind police tape much of the afternoon on New Year’s Day, all due to a box of garbage. See more >

3. Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

Commuters making the trek between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland today are being urged to use caution as more than 35 centimetres of snow is forecast for the highway. See more >

4. Property values released by B.C. Assessment

B.C. Assessment says some properties in Vancouver saw a five to ten per cent decrease in value. See more >

5. Gender pay gap widest at top of the corporate ladder, new report says

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives calculates that of the more than 1,200 named executive officers, or NEOs, women earn about 68 cents for every dollar made by their male counterparts. See more >

