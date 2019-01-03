5 to start your day

ICBC gets green light for rate hike, world juniors end for Team Canada and more

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 3 in Lower Mainland news:

1. ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

Drivers will officially be paying 6.3 per cent more for basic car insurance rates starting in April. ICBC announced Wednesday that the BC Utilities Commission approved its application for the rate increase, which was made in December. See more >

JUST IN: The British Columbia Utilities Commission has approved ICBC's application for a 6.3% increase to basic insurance rates on an interim basis for all new and renewal policies with an effective date on or after April 1, 2019. More to come. @BlackPressMedia #BCpoli — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 2, 2019

2. Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

All of the teams still in the tournament will have Thursday off before the semifinals kick off in Vancouver on Friday. Finland will face Switzerland in its semifinal. See more >

3. Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were great-grandparents who were married for more than 70 years. Their family is looking for answers just days after the pair were killed in a train collision. See more >

4. UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was found lodged in a bin in West Vancouver on Sunday, the fifth person in the province to die the same way since 2015. See more >

5. Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

Among the scattering of small islands among the Gulf Islands lies James Island. Owned by billionaire Craig McCaw through his company JI Properties, the 770-acre parcel is the second largest privately owned island in the region. See more >

