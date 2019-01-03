Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88. (Black Press files)

5 to start your day

ICBC gets green light for rate hike, world juniors end for Team Canada and more

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 3 in Lower Mainland news:

1. ICBC’s interim 6.3% rate hike approved

Drivers will officially be paying 6.3 per cent more for basic car insurance rates starting in April. ICBC announced Wednesday that the BC Utilities Commission approved its application for the rate increase, which was made in December. See more >

2. Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

All of the teams still in the tournament will have Thursday off before the semifinals kick off in Vancouver on Friday. Finland will face Switzerland in its semifinal. See more >

3. Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were great-grandparents who were married for more than 70 years. Their family is looking for answers just days after the pair were killed in a train collision. See more >

4. UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was found lodged in a bin in West Vancouver on Sunday, the fifth person in the province to die the same way since 2015. See more >

5. Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

Among the scattering of small islands among the Gulf Islands lies James Island. Owned by billionaire Craig McCaw through his company JI Properties, the 770-acre parcel is the second largest privately owned island in the region. See more >

Just Posted

VIDEO: Taking a bite out of crime in Langley

Suspect taken to hospital after police dog takedown

Police pursue driver through Langley on New Year’s Day

Spike belt was used to end chase

Member of Mufford pioneer family dies

Trevor Mufford was just 56 years old.

Team Tardi takes B.C. championship for fourth consecutive win

Big third end key for junior men’s curling final

Health, mechanical issues probed in fatal Langley train crash

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

How to stick to your New Year’s resolutions

Instead of thinking about how much further you have to go, celebrate your progress, no matter how small

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

The chances of surviving an overdose may depend on where person lives: advocate

Opioids killed an estimated 9,000 people between January 2016 and June 2018, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada

Cannabis sales topped $43 million in first two weeks after legalization

Overall retail sales remained sluggish

Hats off to Pettersson, rookie nets 3 as Canucks beat Sens 4-3 in OT

Young Vancouver all-star now has 22 goals on the season

Heartbreak at home: Canada ousted after 2-1 OT loss to Finland

Host nation falls in quarter-final at world juniors

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

UBC prof hopes students’ idea to retrofit clothing bins will prevent deaths

A 34-year-old man was dead inside a clothing donation bin in West Vancouver last weekend

