5 to start your day

RCMP pull trespasser off White Rock’s broken pier, Snow possible for central and eastern parts of Fraser Valley and more

1. RCMP pull trespasser off White Rock’s broken pier

White Rock RCMP say safety is their main concern after they had to pull a man off the broken pier Sunday afternoon. See more >

2. Langley driver given conditional sentence in ‘nightmare’ wrong-way spree

It was an emotional day in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court Monday, as the woman who was charged following a wrong-way driving spree through Surrey and Coquitlam along Highway 1 in August 2017 stood to take responsibility for her actions. See more >

3. Surrey woman warning others after toxic shock syndrome lands her in ICU

Kimberly Morrow thought she had come down with the flu on Dec. 18, but as she’d later find out, she had toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a sickness which “has been linked to tampon use by women” according to HealthLinkBC. See more >

Kimberly Morrow in Peace Arch Hospital. (Submitted)

4. Snow possible for central and eastern parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon warning that a frontal system could drop between two to four centimetres of snow near Hope Tuesday night. See more >

5. Wrong turn leaves Caribbean-bound bird in Abbotsford

Imagine preparing for a winter full of sun in the West Indies, but instead ending up in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park.

That’s the situation that a Cape May warbler – a bird never before seen in the Lower Mainland – is now facing this winter. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.