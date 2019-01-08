A White Rock RCMP officer reaches for a man on White Rock’s broken pier, Sunday. (Randy Cosenzo photo)

5 to start your day

RCMP pull trespasser off White Rock’s broken pier, Snow possible for central and eastern parts of Fraser Valley and more

1. RCMP pull trespasser off White Rock’s broken pier

White Rock RCMP say safety is their main concern after they had to pull a man off the broken pier Sunday afternoon. See more >

2. Langley driver given conditional sentence in ‘nightmare’ wrong-way spree

It was an emotional day in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court Monday, as the woman who was charged following a wrong-way driving spree through Surrey and Coquitlam along Highway 1 in August 2017 stood to take responsibility for her actions. See more >

3. Surrey woman warning others after toxic shock syndrome lands her in ICU

Kimberly Morrow thought she had come down with the flu on Dec. 18, but as she’d later find out, she had toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a sickness which “has been linked to tampon use by women” according to HealthLinkBC. See more >

Kimberly Morrow in Peace Arch Hospital. (Submitted)

4. Snow possible for central and eastern parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Monday afternoon warning that a frontal system could drop between two to four centimetres of snow near Hope Tuesday night. See more >

5. Wrong turn leaves Caribbean-bound bird in Abbotsford

Imagine preparing for a winter full of sun in the West Indies, but instead ending up in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park.

That’s the situation that a Cape May warbler – a bird never before seen in the Lower Mainland – is now facing this winter. See more >

Just Posted

Wet snow in the forecast for Metro Vancouver

Accumulations will mostly be inland and at higher terrain

Recycling old hockey gear for new players in Langley

Second annual “Giving Back to the Community” drive is underway

Old time dancers hopping in Aldergrove

Fiddle tunes return to Aldergrove OAP Hall on Saturday afternoons

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

LETTER: Langley bell ringer extolls the joys of taking part

A local woman who helped with the Salvation Army kettle fundraiser is glad she did.

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

The aggressive dog, a recent rescue from California, has been euthanized

B.C. woman gets new trial after judge made ‘stereotypical assumptions’ about domestic violence victims

Mission woman convicted in 2017 of break-and-enter at Manning Park

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

