5 to start your day

1. Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings
Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three children in their Merritt home in 2008, has been staying at a psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam since he was found not criminally responsible for the deaths. See more >
Allan Schoenborn’s counsel Rishi Gill is arguing there’s no danger in verh controlled escorted outing where he walks along the hwy for 500m. Psych. agrees but in very limited circ. + worries Schoenborn’s notoriety could cause trouble. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/HXf2k8JXAr
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 10, 2019
2. Therapy dog barred from Abbotsford grocery store
Rosemary Fromson has shopped at her pharmacy at Save-On-Foods for 14 years, the last two with her dog, Chloe. See more >
3. Delta police officer completes 12-hour swim-a-thon fundraiser
Const. Kelly Seib swam for 12 straight hours to raise $10,000 for a young woman who has a brain tumour. See more >
Cst Cooper in full uniform supporting Cst Seib in her swimming marathon #savetashinasbrain @DPD_TFNST @deltapolice
Come down to #sungodarea to support pic.twitter.com/r2PsFXnAA6
— DPD TFN Service Team (@DPD_TFNST) January 10, 2019
4. VIDEO: Theo, the 800-pound rescue pig, gets a new home on Vancouver Island
Theo the pig was found running around on Fraser Highway last summer. See more >
5. Nickelback frontman’s former estate is Abbotsford’s most valuable home
Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year. See more >