Theo the pig has found his forever home. (Miranda Fatur/Black Press Media)

5 to start your day

A hearing on child killer Allan Schoenborn, a rescue pig gets a new home, and more

1. Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three children in their Merritt home in 2008, has been staying at a psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam since he was found not criminally responsible for the deaths. See more >

2. Therapy dog barred from Abbotsford grocery store

Rosemary Fromson has shopped at her pharmacy at Save-On-Foods for 14 years, the last two with her dog, Chloe. See more >

3. Delta police officer completes 12-hour swim-a-thon fundraiser

Const. Kelly Seib swam for 12 straight hours to raise $10,000 for a young woman who has a brain tumour. See more >

4. VIDEO: Theo, the 800-pound rescue pig, gets a new home on Vancouver Island

Theo the pig was found running around on Fraser Highway last summer. See more >

5. Nickelback frontman’s former estate is Abbotsford’s most valuable home

Chad Kroeger’s old home was sold for $8.25 million in 2017, but assessed at $5.67 million last year. See more >

