5 to start your day

Vancouver man killed in train, garbage truck collision in Delta, baby killer wanted by Corrections Canada last seen in Chilliwack and more

Delta Fire, BCEHS, Delta Police and CN Rail Police are on scene of a collision between a truck and a train near 72nd St. and Churchill St. around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1. Vancouver man killed in train, garbage truck collision in Delta

One man is dead after a train and a garbage truck collided in the 4600 block of 72nd Street in Delta on Saturday afternoon. See more >

2. Police surround rental house in east Maple Ridge

One neighbour said he could smell tear gas as police executed a search warrant. See more >

3. Two pedestrians struck after vehicle collision in Surrey

Both pedestrians, a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were transported to hospital in “serious condition.” See more >

4. Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing

“The rental market didn’t have stability. We both had settled into pretty good first jobs. But as much as we loved the city and had these connections it wasn’t worth it.” See more >

5. Baby killer wanted by Corrections Canada last seen in Chilliwack

An Ontario man convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby boy is wanted and was last seen in Chilliwack. See more >

