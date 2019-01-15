Gabriel Klein is charged with the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend. (Submitted)

5 to start your day

Hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing, South Surrey man has beef with city over backyard calf and more

1. Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein, 21, was charged with the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer, 13, and the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl (whose name is protected by a publication ban) on Nov. 1, 2016. See more >

2. South Surrey man has beef with city over backyard calf

Asad Syed said he purchased the calf from a dairy farm just before Christmas, and provided it appropriate shelter and food on his property ahead of transferring it to a hobby farm. See more >

Asad Syed feeds a calf in his back yard, located in a residential area in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

3. Maple Ridge has two-day date in court over tent city

Maple Ridge is trying to make its case before a Supreme Court justice Monday to get the authority to enforce safety orders at Anita Place Tent City. See more >

4. RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps

Speaking at their headquarters in Surrey on Monday, Asst. Comm. Eric Stubbs said he hoped a recently signed agreement coupled with a temporary detachment of officers sent to the area will lead to more peaceful protests going forward. See more >

5. New branding features Chilliwack on the Molson Canadian packaging

The Molson Coors family has set down roots in B.C. with its spanking-new Fraser Valley brewery at Chilliwack, and that fact is now reflected on the labels. See more >

