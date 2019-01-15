5 to start your day

1. Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing
Gabriel Klein, 21, was charged with the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer, 13, and the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl (whose name is protected by a publication ban) on Nov. 1, 2016. See more >
2. South Surrey man has beef with city over backyard calf
Asad Syed said he purchased the calf from a dairy farm just before Christmas, and provided it appropriate shelter and food on his property ahead of transferring it to a hobby farm. See more >
|Asad Syed feeds a calf in his back yard, located in a residential area in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)
3. Maple Ridge has two-day date in court over tent city
Maple Ridge is trying to make its case before a Supreme Court justice Monday to get the authority to enforce safety orders at Anita Place Tent City. See more >
4. RCMP to review actions at Indigenous pipeline protest camps
Speaking at their headquarters in Surrey on Monday, Asst. Comm. Eric Stubbs said he hoped a recently signed agreement coupled with a temporary detachment of officers sent to the area will lead to more peaceful protests going forward. See more >
5. New branding features Chilliwack on the Molson Canadian packaging
The Molson Coors family has set down roots in B.C. with its spanking-new Fraser Valley brewery at Chilliwack, and that fact is now reflected on the labels. See more >